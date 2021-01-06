Dedicated Freight Corridor will increase speed of freight trains, provide more capacity: DFCCIL official

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The inauguration of 306 km-long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lead to an increase in the speed of freight trains, a senior DFCCIL official has said.

The Prime Minister will also flag off world's first Double Stack Long Haul 1.5 km long container train hauled by electric traction.

Ved Prakash, GM (Operations and Safety) of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) said the Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, which comprises 79 km, is in Mahendragarh and Rewari districts of Haryana and the remaining 227 km in Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan.

"This is the first electric railway route in the world in which Double Stack Container will be operational. The Height of OHE is 7.5 meters. This means that wagons of 7.1 meters height can go. Currently, Single Stack Wagon is used on Indian Railways. This means more goods will go and expenditure will be less," Ved Prakash told ANI.



He said the corridors are very important for the Indian Railways because they will increase the speed of the freight trains.

He said maximum speed on this track will be 100 kilometres per hour while it is maximum of 70-75 kilometres on Indian railway tracks.

"Secondly, long trains will run on it. Trains of length 750 meters are usually run, now 1.5 km-long trains will be run," he said.

Ved Prakash said that bend or climb in the track has been designed in such a way that the speed is not reduced.

"If more trains run on a route, the consumption of electricity increases and the speed of the trains decreases. For this, a technique has been used so that the speed of the trains is not reduced. Safe, secure and Faster trains will run on the corridor," he said. (ANI)

