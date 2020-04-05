Dedicated hospital for COVID-19 at Kasaragod Medical College

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 5 (ANI): The new administrative block of Kasaragod Medical College will soon be converted into a COVID-19 hospital for providing better treatment facilities to the coronavirus patients.

A team constituting 26 doctors and medical staff of the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram will join the efforts of converting the new administrative block into a COVID-19 Hospital in Kasaragod on Sunday.





The group will coordinate the operations of the COVID-19 hospital, train staff and treat patients. The hospital will have 200 beds in the isolation ward and 20 intensive care units. In the first phase, Rs. 7 crores have been allocated for this hospital.

Kasaragod district has the largest number of COVID-19 positive patients.



The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.(ANI)