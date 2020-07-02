Dedicated to eliminate concern of COVID-19 from state: Goa minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 2 (ANI): Goa minister Vishwajit P Rane on Thursday said that in our effort to revive the Industries Department, we are dedicated to eliminate the concern of COVID-19 from the state keeping in mind the ulterior motto which is lives vs livelihood.

He said that he has requested Secretary Industries to devise a phased and calibrated exit from lockdown.

"In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the April 27, with respect to recourse post the lockdown, I have requested Secretary Industries to devise a phased and calibrated exit from lockdown. I recommended that a detailed study be carried out on the impact of COVID-19 in the state," he shared a quote on Twitter.

"We are dedicated to eliminating the concern of COVID-19 from the state keeping in mind the ulterior motto which is lives vs livelihood," he added. (ANI)

