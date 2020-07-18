Deemed passed, AP govt sends two bills to governor

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday sent the Decentralisation of Capital bill and the CRDA Repeal bill to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

YSR Congress chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy told ANI, "The bills could not be passed in the legislative council within stipulated time even after they were sent for the second time. Therefore, the bills are deemed to have been passed. So, these bills have been sent to the governor."

Earlier, the bills were passed in the Assembly but were locked in the council. The Opposition TDP which has a majority in the upper house sent the bills to a select committee, which was, however, not formed at the time. Both the ruling and opposition parties claimed they had correctly followed the legislative rules.

In the meantime, the Assembly tabled the bill again. However, as both sides differed on the status of the bill, the state government decided to send them to the governor for approval. (ANI)

