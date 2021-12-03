Deep depression in Bay may intensify as cyclonic storms in next 8-10 hours, says Odisha SRC PK Jena

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 3 (ANI): Deep depression in the Bay may intensify as cyclonic storms in the next 8-10 hours, said Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena.

State administration has prepared its response measures for a possible landfall in Ganjam, Puri or Jagatsinghpur, he added.



The expected associated wind speed will be 80-100kmph, he stated.

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted," the Deep Depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north 25 kmph during the past 06 hours, intensified further into Cyclonic Storm 'JAWAD' JOWAD) and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 3 Bengal near Lat. 14.5°N and Long. 85.5°E, about 420 km south (Andhra Pradesh), 530 km south Paradip (Odisha)".

"It is likely to move northwestwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-- south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, the 4th December morning. Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around 5th December noon. Thereafter it is likely to move north-northeastwards towards West Bengal Coast," IMD added. (ANI)

