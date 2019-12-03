New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The deep depression over the Southwest Arabian Sea is about 660 km south-southeast of Socotra (Yemen) and it is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD">IMD) on Tuesday.
"The Deep Depression over Southwest Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph in the past 6 hours and lay centred over the Southwest Arabian Sea, about 660 km south-southeast of Socotra (Yemen) and 900 km southeast of Bosaso (Somalia)," IMD">IMD said in its weather forecast.
Adding that the depression remained practically stationary over the same region, the agency said, "It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some more time and then recurve west-southwestwards towards Somalia coast during the next 4 days."
"The well-marked Low-Pressure Area over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area persists. It is likely to concentrate into a Depression during the next 24 hours," IMD">IMD said.
IMD">IMD also advised fishermen not to venture out in the Southwest Arabian sea and along and off Somalia coast, southeast Arabian sea and adjoining areas of the east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. (ANI)
Deep depression over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into Cyclonic Storm: IMD
ANI | Updated: Dec 03, 2019 17:50 IST
