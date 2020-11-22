Deep depression over southwest Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Gati, negligible impact in India: IMD

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry [India], November 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the deep depression over the southwest Arabian Sea which moved rapidly west-southwestwards has now intensified into a cyclonic Storm 'GATI', but its impact over the Indian coast will remain negligible.

"The deep depression over the southwest Arabian Sea moved rapidly west-southwestwards with a speed of 45 kmph during past six hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm 'GATI'," IMD tweeted.

"But since the system is away from the Indian coast, it will not cause any adverse weather over the Indian region," it added.

IMD said that the cyclonic storm is very likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.

The weather agency predicted likelihood of rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala from November 23 due to the intensified depression over the southwest Arabian Sea.

"Under its influence, the rainfall activity is likely to increase over extreme south peninsular India from November 23 with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kariakal, Kerala and Mahe from November 24-26, and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from November 25-27," IMD stated.

"Extremely heavy rainfall activity very likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from November 24-26 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 26," it added.

The weather agency predicted: "Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

The sea condition was also predicted to be rough over the next three days in the adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry while the fishermen were advised not to venture into Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal on Sunday. (ANI)