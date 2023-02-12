Deep influence of Indian Islam in subcontinent: Experts

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Asserting that the Indian Chishti Order had a significant impact on the Indian subcontinent, particularly in the realm of spirituality and religion, Gaddi Nasheen of Ajmer Dargah and the Director of Indo Islamic Heritage Center Professor Syed Liaqat Husain Moini Chishti on Sunday said that the order is known for its emphasis on devotion, love, and the personal experience of union with God.

"The Indian Chishti Order had a significant impact on the Indian subcontinent, particularly in the realm of spirituality and religion. The order, which was founded in the 11th century by the Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, was known for its emphasis on devotion, love, and the personal experience of union with God," Syed Liaqat said while speaking on a webinar on "Impact and Reflection of Chishti order in Indian Sub-continent".

The Chishti Order is a 'tariqa', an order or school within the mystic Sufi tradition of Sunni Islam. The Chishti Order is known for its emphasis on love, tolerance, and openness.

Prof Shah Kausar Chishti Abululayi, Chairman of the Department of Philosophy at the University of Dhaka (Bangladesh) and the Director of the Department of Philosophy at the University of Dhaka Bangladesh, said that one of the impacts of Indian Islam in Bangladesh has been significant, shaping the country's religious, cultural, and social landscape.

"The impact of Indian Islam in Bangladesh has been significant, shaping the country's religious, cultural, and social landscape. Bangladesh was part of the Indian subcontinent for much of its history, and its cultural and religious traditions were heavily influenced by the Indian traditions of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Islam. One of the most notable impacts of Indian Islam in Bangladesh is the spread of Sufism, a mystical form of Islam that emphasizes personal devotion and the experience of union with God," he said.

Shah Kausar Chishti Abululayi further said that Sufism was introduced to Bangladesh by Indian Sufi saints and mystics, and it became popular among the masses due to its emphasis on spiritual fulfilment and its rejection of religious formalism.

He went on to say that Indian Islam also had an impact on the development of the Bengali language and literature.



"Many Bengali Muslim scholars and poets were influenced by Indian Sufi traditions and their works reflect this influence. The Sufi emphasis on devotion and love is a recurring theme in Bengali literature, and Sufi saints are celebrated in poems and songs," Chishti Abululayi said.

Bangladesh professor also said that Indian Islam also played a role in shaping the political landscape of Bangladesh.

"Sufi leaders and scholars often played an important role in mediating conflicts and promoting peace and justice in society. They also helped to foster a sense of unity and solidarity among the diverse religious and ethnic communities in Bangladesh," he added.

Another Speaker from Sri Lanka Inthikab Zufer, Associate Professor and COO for International Medical Campus said that the Chishti order and teaching of Khwaja Moin ud Din has had a profound impact on Sri Lanka, shaping its religious, cultural, and political landscape.

"Its legacy continues to be felt in the country, and Sufi traditions and practices remain an important part of its cultural heritage. The ideals of Sufism, as taught by the Chishtis, helped to create a more tolerant and pluralistic society in Sri Lanka, where people of different religions and backgrounds could coexist peacefully. Additionally, the Chishti Order's emphasis on generosity and hospitality inspired some Sri Lankan Sufi communities to establish communal kitchens and hospices, which served as centers of social and spiritual life for local communities. This helped to promote a culture of generosity and compassion, and provided support for the poor and needy," Inthikab Zufer said.

Dr Shujaat Ali Quadri who was the moderator of the webinar said that the Chishti Order also had a profound impact on the cultural and political life of the Indian subcontinent.

"The order's teachings of love and tolerance influenced the attitudes of the rulers and the ruled and helped to create an atmosphere of mutual respect and harmony. The Chishtis played a significant role in promoting pluralism and tolerance in a region that was marked by religious and ethnic diversity," Quadri added. (ANI)

