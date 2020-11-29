Deepender Hooda meets protesting farmers in Bahadurgarh, calls for immediate talks

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda met agitating farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border in Bahadurgarh on Saturday and said the Central government should not wait till December 3 and should talk to the farmers immediately and listen to their demands.

The Congress MP said he fully supports demands of farmers who are protesting against three recently-enacted farm bills.

"Farmers have come to the door of the central government peacefully with their justified demand. If the government does not want to meet the farmers right now and keep them sitting till December 3 in this winter season, then they should make complete arrangements for housing, food, and medicine for all the farmers involved in the movement," Hooda said, according to a release.



He said on one hand the government is saying that people should not gather during the COVID period, and on the other hand, they want to keep the farmers sitting till December 3. "The government itself is working to promote the spread of coronavirus," he alleged.

Hooda also criticized the Haryana government and said the BJP-led government "converted the whole state into a cantonment area".

He said every section of the country is supporting the demands of the farmers and their movement but the BJP-led Haryana government "is not only opposing the farmers" but resorting to "oppression" . (ANI)

