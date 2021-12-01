Deepender Singh Hooda moves suspension notice in RS demanding discussion on MSP

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and financial assistance to families of farmers who lost their lives during the protest.



Hooda also moved the suspension of a business notice on Tuesday mentioning the same demands.

After the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Winter session, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will not leave the protest sites unless a discussion is held on their demands including that for MSP. (ANI)

