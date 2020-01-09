Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone's upcoming film "Chhapaak" has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

The announcement in this regard was made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

In a series of tweets, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister announced that the movie which is set to release tomorrow has been made tax-free.

"I announce that the Deepika Padukone starrer "Chhapaak", the movie which is based on an acid attack survivor, releasing on January 10, will be tax-free in Madhya Pradesh," he said in a tweet.

"The film apart from a positive message about women victims of acid attacks in society....is also based on a story of confidence, struggle, hope, and determination to live with that pain and also on bringing a change in the thinking of society in such cases," he added.

The film has also been declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh, announced CMO Chhattisgarh on Twitter. (ANI)

