Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash summoned by NCB; she is untraceable: Official

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the employees of KWAAN talent management agency and Karishma Prakash, manager of actor Deepika Padukone.



Prakash was recently summoned by the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug case and has not responded to the summons till now. She is untraceable, as per an officer from NCB.

Karishma's house was raided a few days ago and NCB had seized some drugs also from her place. She has already been given two summons by the NCB but she hasn't responded to any of them.

She has filed an anticipatory bail application in Special NDPS court, the hearing for which is likely to be held on Tuesday. (ANI)

