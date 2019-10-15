RK Tiwari
RK Tiwari

Deepotsav: More than 5.50 lakh earthen lamps to be lit on Diwali in Ayodhya

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:08 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): RK Tiwari, chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government, on Tuesday said that this year, more than 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, which will be celebrated on October 27.

"Administrative officials have taken stock of all the places where celebrations are to take place. On 'Deepotsava', more than 5.5 lakhs earthen lamps will be lit in Ayodhya. This will be historic as it will involve huge public participation," Tiwari said.

Tiwari said the state government has made all the preparations for the third 'Deepotsav' event this year. Out of 5.50 lakh lamps, around 4 lakh will be lit at Ram Paidi, while others will be lit at other religious places in the city, he added.

This year, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi among others will attend the 'Deepotsav' event. In two-three days, a list for foreign dignitaries will be announced as well.

Top officials of the state will visit Ayodhya in the run-up to the preparations for the festivities.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Principal Secretary Avnish Awasthi and Director General of Police OP Singh will visit the city to take stock of the ongoing preparations. They will hold a meeting with other concerned officials at the Collectorate auditorium.

Apart from meeting saints at Tulsi Smarak at around 11 in the morning, the officials will also visit Ram Paidi and Ram Katha Park to assess security preparations.

Last year, Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record by lighting more than three lakh earthen lamps and keeping them lit for at least 45 minutes on the banks of river Saryu as part of the annual celebration of Diwali.

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:13 IST

Two robbers with Rs 50,000 bounty arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Delhi Police busted an interstate gang of robbers here and arrested two of its members carrying bounty of Rs 50,000 each on their head.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:11 IST

DRDO must make indigenous fifth generation fighter project...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Lauding DRDO for successfully delivering indigenous weapon systems, IAF chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said that the defence research agency should make the indigenous fifth-generation fighter aircraft happen and it must succeed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:11 IST

Suicide of RTC driver: Complaint lodged against Telangana CM, ...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A complaint has been lodged by an advocate, named K Karuna Sagar, against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and state Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar on charges of abatement of suicide of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) driver D Srinivas

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:08 IST

Over 6,500 youth take part in recruitment drive in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The recruitment drive for a Territorial Army Battalion in Srinagar received an overwhelming response with 6,500 youth from Jammu and Kashmir participating in it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:01 IST

Repeal of Article 370 aims at lasting peace in Kashmir: Amit Shah

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has a policy of "zero-tolerance" towards terrorism and the decision to repeal Article 370 has been taken for lasting peace in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:54 IST

RFL funds misappropriation case: Court extends Malvinder,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A court here on Tuesday sent Ranbaxy's former promoters Malvinder Singh, Shivinder Singh and former Chairman Sunil Godhwani to further two-days police custody in connection with Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) funds misappropriation case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:54 IST

Kochi Maradu flats demolition case: 3 taken into custody for...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Three persons were taken into custody by the Crime Branch under the Prevention of Corruption Act, including former Maradu Panchayat Secretary Mohammed Ashraf for allegedly granting permission to construct flats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:52 IST

SC adjourns hearing of plea alleging illegal detention of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for November 5, the plea filed by child rights activist, Enakshi Ganguly, claiming "detention of children" in the Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370 and subsequent shutdown in the valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:50 IST

'Internal fight' erupts in Congress ahead of Karnataka by-polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Congress party is still indulging in an internal fight to finalise candidates for all 15 Assembly constituencies, where by-elections will be held on December 5 later this year, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:40 IST

BJP delegation meets President Kovind over Murshidabad triple murder case

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A high-level delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comprising of National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya and party leaders SS Ahluwalia and Mukul Roy met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday over Murshidabad triple murder case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:37 IST

Separatism must be uprooted from J-K: PM Modi hits out at Cong in Haryana

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that separatism must be uprooted from Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:28 IST

Odisha: 1500 kg cannabis seized in Malkangiri, two arrested

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The State Police on Tuesday seized 1500 kg cannabis from a cement truck here and arrested two persons.

Read More
iocl