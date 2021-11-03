Deepotsav preparations in full swing at Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, preparations are in the final stage for the grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya.

An attempt will be made to create a record by lighting 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) all over Ayodhya City.



While speaking to ANI, a sadhu from Ayodhya, said, "Lord Ram along with his wife Seeta and brother Lakshman came back to Ayodhya after completing 'Van Vaas' of 14 years. It's time for us to celebrate and enjoy. Ayodhya is looking beautiful and I thank Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this."

The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya last year had set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu. (ANI)