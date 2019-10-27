Deepotsav presents a unique identity of Ayodhya to country, world: Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that 'Deepotsav' has presented a unique identity of Ayodhya to the country and the world.

Speaking to media persons, Adityanath said: "First I wish all the people of the state and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya a very happy Diwali. Deepotsav is presting a unique identity of Ayodhya to the country and the world."

The Chief Minister said that in the coming years, 'Deepotsav' would not only only attract pilgrims but also the tourists from distant places.

"We are proud of our tradition and culture, which 'Deepotsav' showcases so well. When 'Deepotsav' started three years ago, we have seen how it has evolved and good things get associated with it each time," said he.

The UP Chief Minister said: "In the first Deepotsav, UP's Governor and Cabinet ministers and state officials were present. South Korea's First Lady Kim Jung-sook attended the second Deepotsav. This year Fijian Minister Veena Kumar Bhatnagar was a special chief guest at the event."

Speaking about Ayodhya, he said: "Ayodhya is a holy place. Lakhs of pilgrims visit this city to take a dip in Sarayu river. 'Ramji Ki Paidi' was constructed by the earlier state government but some work was left, which has been completed now."

"We will try to build a riverbank from 'Ramji Ki Paidi' to the point where the water goes into the river. This will be a safe bathing place for pilgrims," added Yogi.

He said that his government was implementing programmes like underground electricity wire cabling, constructing streetlights, providing 24-hour electricity supply and widening of roads. (ANI)