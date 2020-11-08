Deepotsav will be held at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya for first time: UP Minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari on Saturday said that Deepotsav will be held for the first time at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, "an event which has been pending for the last 500 years".



"Over five lakh earthen lamps will be lit in this year's Deepotsav. And this will be the first time that it will also be held at the Ram Janmbhoomi site, an event which has been pending for the last 500 years," he said, adding Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath started celebrating Deepotsav under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking the oath of office. "Ayodhya Deepotsav entered the Guinness Book of Records in 2018 and this record was broken again in 2019."

He further said after a struggle of 500 years, the honourable Supreme Court gave its decision and authorised the central government to start constructing Ram Mandir. After the start of the construction of Ram temple, this Deepotsav is happening for the first time. This Deepotsav would have been attended by crores if not for COVID-19. We are imploring people to not throng here but watch it live digitally," he said. (ANI)

