Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26 (ANI): Pandeshwar Fire Station in Mangaluru on Friday rescued a deer who was trapped in a deep well in Kinnya in Mangaluru in Karnataka, said Pandeshwar station.



The rescued deer was handed over to the forest department, added the Pandeshwar station.

Treatment was given for its injuries at leg and backbone in a veterinary hospital. (ANI)