Defamation complaint: Delhi court summons Kejriwal to appear on Aug 7

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on August 7 in a defamation complaint filed by a BJP activist against the AAP leader for allegedly posting "objectionable" tweets.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal issued the summons to Kejriwal on the complaint by Rajesh Kumar.

The court had recently reserved its order after the pre-summoning recording of evidence by the complainant and two other witnesses.

Kumar, a BJP Purvanchal legal cell member, had filed a complaint against Kejriwal for allegedly posting a tweet saying BJP workers kept roaming around the country to rape Hindu girls.

The complainant, through his counsel Saurabh Kansal, has sought prosecution of the AAP leader under sections 499/500 (defamation) and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

