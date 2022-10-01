Defence Accounts Department celebrates its Foundation Day

Chandigarh [India], October 1 (ANI): The Foundation Day of the Defence Accounts Department, which comes under the Ministry of Defence was celebrated today in the office of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Western Command) in Chandigarh, a government press release informed.

Dinesh Singh IRL, Principal Controller, while addressing the audience, highlighted the achievements of the department and the prompt services rendered to the defence forces.

"The Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Western Command) is a regional office of the Chandigarh Department, which deals with the payments, accounting and internal audits for all the units and formations of the Indian Army (Western Command), spread across the seven states," Singh said.



"The Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Western Command) also deals with the payment of salaries and allowances of about 34000 Army Personnel and about 15000 Defence Civilian Staff and Officers through a vast network of 118 subordinate offices," Singh further said.

He further informed that a blood donation camp was organized in the office in collaboration with PGI, in which a total of 46 units of blood were collected.

In the series of events, drawing competition was also organized for the children and prizes were given to the winners, the release stated

Other activities included tree plantation dedicated to "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", cultural programs by office staff and children, felicitations & prizes, trophies, cash prizes and appreciation letters to 5150 personnel for their outstanding performance and their meritorious children, the release further stated. (ANI)

