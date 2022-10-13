Defence attaches acts as bridge between India, friendly foreign countries: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that defence attaches (DA) are the bridge between India and friendly foreign countries for mutual defence cooperation.

The Minister urged that defence attaches to promote Indian defence production capabilities under Aatmnirbhar Bharat and understand the technological innovations taking place in the Indian Defence Production Sector, both Public and Private so as to showcase and promote these in their countries of accreditation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Singh was delivering the inaugural address at the two-day 4th DAs Conference being held in New Delhi.

Appreciating the performance of the DA, the Defence Minister said that defence attaches make a significant contribution in securing national interests in line with foreign policy; strengthening international cooperation and enhancing the capabilities and preparedness of the Armed Forces.

He urged them to carry forward the Government's vision of achieving self-reliance, describing it as the only way to make India strong and respected at the global stage, amid the constantly-evolving global security scenario.

He, however, maintained that 'Aatmanirbharta' does not mean isolation from the rest of the world, but ensuring national security and strategic autonomy through a modern military.

Asserting that India cannot and should not rely on imports, Singh reaffirmed the Government's commitment to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing to remain prepared to deal with future security challenges.



He termed defence attaches as the forerunners of 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.

The Minister listed out the steps taken by the Ministry of Defence to attain self-reliance, including encouraging private sector participation; issuance of positive indigenisation lists; setting up of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; rolling out of new production & export policies; promoting innovation and increasing FDI limit.

He said that the defence attaches can bring investment in India by raising awareness about these decisions in different countries.

Describing them as a bridge, Singh stressed that defence attaches can liaison with their respective countries and help in fulfilling the needs of both sides.

"India is manufacturing world-class and cost-effective weapons, equipment & platforms, which are being internationally recognised. Our defence products are not only world-class and reliable in quality but also relatively economical.," said Singh.

Two days' conference will have different briefing sessions wherein chief of services, the Foreign Secretary, and other dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence will address the DAs on various diplomatic, strategic and functional issues pertaining to defence cooperation.

After this conclave the DAs will also accompany the delegations from the Friendly Foreign Countries attending the DefExpo-22 which is starting from 17th October at Gandhinagar Gujarat. (ANI)

