Defence experts appreciate PM Modi's visit to Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with security forces

Gurugram (Haryana) [India, November 15 (ANI): Defence experts have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers, saying that it is a welcome gesture which raises the morale of the Indian armed forces, sky-high.

Speaking to ANI, Satish Dua, defence expert said, "This is a very good step. Whenever the seniors or iconic figures walk amongst the frontline, it raises their morale. PM Modi has spent his Diwali at the frontline for the past seven years. Soldiers are risking their lives at the border and they do not get a chance to return home on festivals," said Dua.

Another defence expert, SP Sinha said that the Prime Minister's gesture reflects that he considers the Indian Army troops as his family.

"Since 2014, every year, he has been celebrating Diwali with the troops which means, he considers India Army troops as his family. He is the father figure of this great family," said Sinha.



"This gesture conveys various messages like -- PM Modi respects the services rendered by the Indian armed forces. He also respects the sacrifices made by the forces. With this, the morale of Indian soldiers goes up. It also sends a message to the enemies that the Prime Minister totally backs the forces. The previous governments used a 'use and throw' policy," he added.

Meanwhile, Major General (Retired) GD Bakshi has also appreciated Prime Minister's gesture.

"It a very welcoming gesture. It is a good tradition that he has set and he has now been following for the seventh year. He visits the soldiers and gives them the feeling that they are not alone and the whole nation is with them. This raises the morale of the forces sky-high," said Bakshi.

He continued saying that PM Modi visited a very significant area in Jaisalmer.

PM Modi addressed the soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan to celebrate Diwali with the security forces on Saturday. (ANI)

