Defence expert Shivali Deshpande talking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Defence expert Shivali Deshpande talking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Defence experts laud India Army's action on terror camps in PoK

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Hours after the Indian Army launched an artillery attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday, defence experts have lauded the move saying the Army has ensured that the terrorists do not enter into our country.
"Indian Army took the action after receiving information that terrorists were at a camp trying to enter into Indian territory. Our forces have hit these camps and neutralised many of them ensuring these terrorists do not enter into our country," Defence Expert Shivalee Deshpande told ANI on Sunday.
She lauded the move saying this is a major action by the Indian Army and we have to continue this to keep Pakistan at bay.
"In a bid to divert Indian soldiers, Pakistani forces usually give these terrorists cover fire when they try to enter into Indian territory. Similarly, Pakistani soldiers violated ceasefire, in which two Indian soldiers were killed," Deshpande said.
She said that the terrorists had been trying to cross the border since yesterday but failed because of vigilance in the area.
Another defence expert DS Dhillon has said that the Army had credible information that over 200 terrorists were gathered at several terror camps in the region.
"The Indian Army targeted camps with the most concentration of terrorists and neutralised them. Since the target was within 15 km, the artilleries would have accurately hit them," Dhillon said.
Retired Lieutenant General PN Hoon, on the other hand, has said that if we know their location, we should target them using our helicopters and aircraft as well.
"During my time, I had instructed the soldiers under my command to shoot anyone who tries to cross the border. If we know where these terrorists are, why shouldn't we use artillery guns to neutralise them? I say we should send our helicopters and aircraft and neutralise them," Hoon said.
Earlier today, the Indian Army used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian Territory.
Four launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK were targeted and fatalities have been reported, sources said.
Two Indian soldiers were also killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir earlier today. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:11 IST

Congress demands inquiry into 'irregularities' in GITM 2019 tenders

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Congress Goa president Girish Chodankar on Sunday targeted the Pramod Sawant-led state government for allegedly manipulating the records and creating ambiguity in tender specifications pertaining to Goa International Travel Mart (GITM) 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:05 IST

Maharashtra: BJP women wing slams Dhananjay for making...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The state unit of BJP's women wing on Sunday hit out at NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making derogatory remarks against his estranged cousin and Minister Pankaja Munde.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:51 IST

Building collapses in Vadodara, two dead

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Two persons were killed after a four-storeyed building belonging to an engineering firm collapsed in Vadodara's Chhani area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:43 IST

UP: Minor gangraped in Aligarh, three held

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Police have arrested three persons for allegedly raping a minor from Gonda police station area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:42 IST

Congress leader lauds Indian Army's action on terror camps in PoK

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Senior Congress leader KTS Tulsi on Sunday praised the Indian Army for targeting the terror camps situated in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:40 IST

Indian armed forces capable of deterring all threat; Naqvi on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday lauded Indian Army's artillery attack on terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that the country's armed forces are capable of deterring all threat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:30 IST

Haryana Assembly polls: Eight pink booths in Gurugram district...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): A day before assembly polls, authorities in Gurugram are confident of conducting a smooth polling process.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:28 IST

China's Sohan Yoga plans to establish 30 training centres across India

New Delhi [India] Oct 20 (ANI): China's Sohan Yoga Institute is planning to establish 30 state-of-the-art yoga training centres across the country including in newly created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:23 IST

Indian artillery guns targeted terrorist launch pads in PoK's...

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Indian Army targeted terrorist launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Jura, Athmuqam and Kundalsahi areas with artillery guns last night after credible inputs of a significant number of terrorists operating there, according to sources.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:22 IST

Nityanand Rai, Kavinder Gupta praise Army after attack on terror...

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Sunday praised the Indian Army for destroying terror launch pads located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said the entire world knows that the country was a hub of terrorists.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:19 IST

Ghatkopar plane crash investigation report likely to be out by December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Former Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya on Sunday said that the investigation report of the 2018 Ghatkopar plane crash is set to be out by December.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:19 IST

Maharashtra: 10th edition of Indo-Maldives Joint Military...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The 10th edition of the India-Maldives joint military exercise 'Ekuverin 2019' concluded at the Aundh Military Station in Pune here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl