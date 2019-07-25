Representative Image
Representative Image

Defence forces carry out table top space warfare exercise

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:58 IST

New Delhi (India), Jul 25 (ANI): The three services today started their first table-top space warfare exercise to develop a doctrine in this regard.
"During the tabletop wargame codenamed IndSpaceEx, a large number of participants from the three services, DRDO, academia and think tanks took part," Defence sources said.
This is the first such attempt by the defence forces to develop a doctrine for space warfare after the Mission Shakti.
The forces are developing a Joint Space Doctrine which will help India to prepare for future space wars.
The defence forces are also working in conjunction with the Defence Space research agency which has been created to provide new capabilities to the defence forces in space warfare.
In June this year, the government had approved the setting up of a new agency which will develop sophisticated weapon systems and technologies with the aim of enhancing the capabilities of the armed forces to fight wars in space. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:21 IST

Lok Sabha passes triple talaq Bill

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the contentious bill to criminalize triple talaq amidst a walk out by Opposition members with the Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad contending that it was for dignity and respect of women.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:20 IST

Sadananda Gowda hails sale of FACT land to Kerala govt

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI):Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday hailed the government's decision regarding the sale of land held by Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) to the government of Kerala and stated that it will strengthen the organisation and enhance its pro

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:18 IST

Kanpur: Cop suspended for misbehaving with woman complainant

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday suspended the police personnel who misbehaved with a woman who had gone to Nazirabad police station to register an eve-teasing complaint. The video of the incident had gone viral.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:11 IST

Par session extended upto Aug 7

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI) : The current session of Parliament has been extended by two weeks upto August seven to enable passage of pending government legislations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:07 IST

WB: College prof thrashed for supporting students who refused to...

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], July 25 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters allegedly thrashed a college professor here on Thursday for supporting students who refused to chant 'Mamata Zindabad' and 'TMC Zindabad' in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:04 IST

University gate on govt land: Azam Khan fined Rs 3.27 crore, to...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's advocate on Thursday said that Khan has been directed to demolish the gate of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and pay a fine of over Rs 3 crore along with an additional penalty of around Rs 9 lakh to public works

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:58 IST

Delhi govt's project for conserving water in Yamuna floodplains...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Delhi government plan aimed at the storage of floodwater in the Yamuna flood plains has got all the nods required for going ahead with the pilot project.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:46 IST

Azam Khan should be disqualified from Parliament : NCW

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Expressing strong reservation on the remark by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan against BJP MP Rama Devi, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma demanded Khan's disqualification from Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:40 IST

Mamata writes to PM Modi, urges to call all-party meeting on...

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to call an all-party meeting to discuss public funding of Indian elections while pressing the need for electoral reforms.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:33 IST

Time for Pak to take credible, irreversible action against...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): India on Thursday said it is time for Pakistan to take credible and irreversible action against terrorist camps operating in areas under the control of Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:32 IST

Bombay HC grants relief to Indira Jaising, Anand Grover in FCRA...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to senior counsels Indira Jaising and Anand Grover in a Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violation case filed against them earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:12 IST

MP: Gopal Bhargava holds meet with BJP MLAs at party office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly and senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava on Thursday held a meeting with BJP MLAs at party office, a day after the Bhopal Congress and BJP got into a scuffle in Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Read More
iocl