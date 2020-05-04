Defence forces salute Corona warriors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 3 (ANI): As part of its initiative to show solidarity with the frontline soldiers who have been working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19, defence forces on Sunday, showered petals atop of the hospitals here to express their gratitude.

The Indian Air Force conducted a flypast of transport aircraft at Hussain Sagar in the afternoon and Helicopters showered flower petals atop Gandhi Hospital.

"At Gandhi Hospital, Defence forces expressed solidarity with corona warriors by showering petals through helicopters. They saluted the hard work, sincerity of all frontline workers like doctors, nurses, health workers, Police officers and constables. It was a reflection of our unity. Together we will fight and win," said Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar who was present during the occasion.

Indian Army also applauded and felicitated the police personal at Langerhouse police station to show their gratitude towards Police for their work in enforcing lockdown guidelines.

The Indian Army also felicitated the doctors and staff at Government Fever Hospital. The Army personal applauded the services of the medical staff during this pandemic.

On Sunday, in several parts of the country showers of flowers trailed down from the sky, as choppers flew over hospitals treating coronavirus patients offering floral salutes to healthcare professionals and others in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

IAF choppers flew over various hospitals across different cities and showered them with flowers as a tribute to personnel for continuing to serve in such difficult times.

The choppers were seen in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata and Patna among other locations. (ANI)

