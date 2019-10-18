Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Army Commanders in New Delhi on Friday. (Picture tweeted by Defence Minister_
Defence Minister addresses Army Commanders, reiterates role of CDS in synergising efforts of three services

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday addressed the Army Commanders and emphasised on the role of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in synergising the efforts of the three services.
"Calling jointness as the operational necessity, he exhorted the Army to take lead towards achieving this. Speaking on the CDS, he reiterated the role of CDS in synergising the efforts of the three services," an official statement said.
The CDS is envisaged as a single-point advisor to the Government of India in matters relating to the defence services, thus acting as a professional body to advise the government in matters of national security.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort had announced the creation of the new post.
Rajnath Singh in a tweet said, "Had a wonderful interaction with the Army Commanders at the Commanders' Meet in New Delhi today. The Indian Army continues to play the pivotal role in ensuring the National Security and in Nation Building. We are proud of the Army's 'Parishram & Parakram' and professionalism."
The official statement said the Defence Minister singled out Army as the last resort for the country in all challenges facing the nation, be it insurgency, borders or even HADR duties.
"Defence Minister also appreciated the Army's role in synergizing its effort with all other security agencies in meeting the challenges being faced in J&K and called it exemplary," the statement read.
Singh also spoke on the changing face of warfare all over the world and sought the attention of the Army Commanders on the likely use of the unconventional weapons in future.
"Niche technology, Cyber, Space, information warfare and perception management domains were also touched upon by the Defence Minister who conveyed his satisfaction on the efforts being put in by the Army," the statement informed.
It said the Defence Minister appreciated the mature but firm approach of the Commanders on the nation's borders and highlighted the need to address the concerns of perimeter security, cantonment discipline and tri-service jointness.
Talking of the defence preparedness, Raksha Mantri assured that there will be no criticalities, however, he also apprised the field commanders on the constraints of the budget.
"Defence Minister thanked the Army Chief and the senior Army leadership for living up to the expectations of the entire nation and conveyed his full faith and satisfaction in the role being played by the rank and file of the Army," the statement further said.
The October iteration of the Army Commander's conference was conducted in Delhi from 14-18 Oct 19.
All important and relevant issues including operational readiness of the field formation, training to meet present and futuristic operational needs, issues relating higher defence management including aspects of organisational restructuring and reforms, aspects around the most important resource of the Army - "the Man" - were among the various aspects that were debated among the top leadership of the Army. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:59 IST

iocl