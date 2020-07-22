Defence Minister addresses inaugural session of Air Force Commander's Conference

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed the inaugural session of Air Force Commander's Conference, where he said that IAF's role in some of the most challenging circumstances is well regarded by the nation.

"Addressed inaugural session of Air Force Commander's Conference today. IAF's role in some of the most challenging circumstances is well regarded by the nation," the Defence Minister said.

He said that IAF's contribution during the nation's response to COVID-19 pandemic has been highly praiseworthy.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Air Force has transported medical supplies to the States and supporting agencies to combat the coronavirus. (ANI)

