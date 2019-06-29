Defence Minister, Army chief meet officer injured during Makau expedition

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited and inquired about the well being of an officer, who suffered injuries during a mountain expedition last month, here on Friday.

Captain HS Gill, the officer, suffered frostbite injuries during an expedition to world's fifth highest peak Mount Makalu in Nepal last month.

Makalu has a height of 8,485 metres and is located in the Mahalangur Himalayas 19 km southeast of Mount Everest, on the border between Nepal and Tibet. (ANI)