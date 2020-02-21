Defence Minister attends 'Brahma Kumaris' event in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took part in an event organised by 'Brahma Kumaris', on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, at Red Fort ground in the national capital.

Speaking at the event the Defence Minister said:"I know sister Brahma Kumari from the days when I was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. I respect the sisters of 'Brahma Kumaris' for their spiritual knowledge and wisdom. One has to be big-hearted for getting spiritual peace".

He urged the Brahma Kumari sisters to ask people to learn one more language.

"I urge the 'Brahma Kumaris' sisters to initiate a campaign to ask people to learn one more language other than their mother tongue," he said.

Speaking on the spiritual aspect of the festival, the Defence Minister said, "This festival of Maha Shivratri acknowledges that World is in the Shiva and Shiva is in the world. You will find the Shiva temples across the country and in the whole world."

Maha Shivratri, which literally translates to 'the greatest night of Shiva' is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country. It celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power). (ANI)

