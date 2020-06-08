Defence Minister briefed on LAC situation, military talks with China

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed about the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh sector on Monday by the Indian Army in a meeting attended by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the three services chiefs.

The Defence Minister was briefed on the heavy Chinese military buildup and the situation thereafter, and the talks between military commanders of the two countries in Moldo, sources said here.

The minister was also briefed that talks are going to continue with the Chinese to find a resolution at the earliest to the dispute where the People's Liberation Army has amassed over 5,000 troops along the LAC, they said.

In the ongoing dispute, the Chinese have done the build-up in the Galwan Valley, Finger and the Pangong Tso lake area.

The Defence Minister also discussed the ongoing situation with the three services chiefs and CDS General Bipin Rawat and the ways to find a resolution.

Last month, Singh had also held discussions with the CDS and service chiefs on the issues on China border. Later, General Rawat had briefed the Prime Minister on the matter.

The talks between India and China at the military commanders level have not yielded any results so far and the two sides will continue to hold further talks at the diplomatic and military level to find solutions. (ANI)