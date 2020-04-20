Defence Minister, CDS review Sheketkar panel recommendations to enhance combat capability

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the recommendations of the Sheketkar Committee with the Chief of Defence Staff and the three services chief in order to enhance the combat capabilities of the three armed forces on Monday.

"The Defence Minister reviewed the Shekatkar Committee recommendations on enhancing combat capabilities at a high-level meeting in New Delhi, today," Defence Ministry officials said.

The Sheketkar Committee had recommended several measures a couple of years ago to enhance the combat capability of the troops as well as doing away with many facilities which are available with the private sector and could be used in the forces too.



The Defence Minister discussed the various recommendations in the meeting also attended by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy and various other bureaucrats in the Defence Ministry.



The committee formed by former Defence Minister Late Manohar Parrikar and headed by retired Lt Gen DB Sheketkar had made recommendations to enhance troop availability on borders and reduce the tooth to tail ratio in the forces.



A number of these recommendations have already been implemented and many others are under consideration of the government. (ANI)

