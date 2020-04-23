Defence Minister congratulates DRDO for developing mobile lab for conducting COVID-19 screening

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for developing a mobile lab for conducting COVID-19 screening.

"Inaugurated the first of its kind mobile lab named Mobile Virology Research and Diagnostics Laboratory (MVRDL) developed by @DRDO_India in a record time to speed up COVID-19 screening and R&D activities. This mobile lab has the screening capacity of more than 1000 samples daily," the Defence Minister said in a tweet.

"I congratulate team DRDO for developing this mobile lab in Hyderabad. The Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces are working tirelessly to strengthen India's capacity and capability in winning war against the menace of COVID-19," Singh said in another tweet. (ANI)

