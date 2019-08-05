Defence Minister congratulates scientists for successful test of QRSAM

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated the DRDO scientists on successful flight test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM).

The Minister termed the tests as a significant advancement in India's missile technology.

"RM Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated Team @DRDO_India on successful flight test of state of the art Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile QRSAM at Balasore against live aerial targets meeting all mission objectives. It is a significant advancement in India's Missile Tech Prog," office of Defence Minister of India said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested its state-of-the-art QRSAM against live aerial targets from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.

"Two missiles, developed by DRDO, were tested against two live targets meeting complete mission objectives of engaging the targets. QRSAM, with many state of the art technologies, engaged the targets at different ranges and altitudes," a Ministry of Defence release said.

The systems have been tested in final configuration with RADAR mounted on a vehicle and missiles on the launcher, it said.

"The systems are equipped with indigenously-developed Phased array radar, Inertial Navigation System, Data Link & RF seeker. The entire mission was captured by various Electro-Optical Tracking Systems, Radar Systems and Telemetry Systems," the MoD release said.

The system is being developed for the Indian Army with search and track on move capability with very short reaction time. (ANI)

