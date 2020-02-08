Defence Minister describes DefExpo as 'unprecedented success'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described DefExpo 2020 as an unprecedented success which not only witnessed participation of a large number of exhibitors but also forged new partnerships and attracted more than 12 lakh visitors.

A Defence Ministry statement quoted Singh while speaking at the valedictory ceremony on the fourth day of DefExpo 2020 at Lucknow, as saying that UP stands for Unlimited Potential and DefExpo has succeeded in projecting a new identity of the state in defence sector and the Defence corridor received a huge boost for attracting new investments with the signing of 23 MoUs.

"He said DefExpo would also establish India as a Defence manufacturing hub of the world and exporter. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the DefExpo and adopting policies that improved image of India on the world stage," the statement read.

Lucknow Declaration adopted by the first-ever India-Africa Defence Ministers conclave is another landmark achievement of this DefExpo, Singh said.

He expressed gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the successful organisation of the event.

Adityanath said his government had organised many international events during the last few years such as Prayagraj Kumbhmela, UP Investors' summit and Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas and the successful organisation of DefExpo enhanced the image and prestige of Uttar Pradesh.

Describing DefExpo as "Defence Kumbh", he said the event witnessed presence of more than 3,000 foreign delegates, 10,000 Indian delegates and 12 lakh visitors and laid a strong foundation for the development of UP Defence corridor.

The DefExpo was inaugurated by PM Modi on February 5 where he had set a target of USD$5 Billion for defence exports to be achieved in the next few years.

Bandhan ceremony on February 7th witnessed the launch of 13 products including Light Utility Helicopter by HAL, Sharang 155 mm Arty gun by OFB among others. More than 120 MoUs between DPSUs, private and global defence manufacturing companies were signed (71 MoUs were signed on Feb 6th), making it the most successful such event to be held in India.

A major announcement during DefExpo 2020 was the issuing of Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) certificate of Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) was issued to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

LUH is a new generation helicopter in the 3-Ton class incorporating the state-of-the-art technology features which will meet the emerging needs in this class of helicopters in the coming decades.

Also, OFB launched "Sharang" the 155mm artillery gun with 36 km range and handed over a model to Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane.

BDL launched Amogha-3 the anti-Tank Guided Missile. It is a man-portable, fire and forget missile.

BDL also launched Varunastra - the anti-submarine torpedo, manufactured under the technological guidance of DRDO.

The DefExpo 2020 shall remain open to public on 9th Feb 2020, the statement read. (ANI)

