Defence Minister e-inaugurates Hajibal-Z Gali-Machill road in J-K

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): As part of e-inauguration ceremony of 75 Infrastructure Projects by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, the Hajibal-Z Gali-Machill road was inaugurated by him here on Friday at Surkoli Kalaroose through virtual mode.

Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray; 53 Brigade Commander, Vinod Negi; Colonel, M A Khan besides officers from army and civil administration were present on the occasion.

It was informed during the event that the Hajibal-Z Gali-Machill road, spreading over a length of 33.96 km has been constructed with a cost of Rs. 83.66 crore by Border Roads Organization 109 RCC GREF, Kupwara.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner congratulated the BRO team for e-inauguration of the road by the Defence Minister.

Rajnath Singh, who is on a visit to Ladakh, on Friday said the Centre's aim is to ensure the progress of far-flung areas to fulfil the security needs of the country.

Singh inaugurated 75 infrastructure projects spread across six States and two Union Territories, during his visit to Ladakh. These projects have been built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).



Singh also inaugurated the Shyok Setu at Leh. Director General, BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Choudhary was also present at the occasion. After inaugurating the projects, Singh interacted with the locals.

"The people living in border areas are our strategic assets. Infrastructure is being rapidly developed in border areas. We cannot say enough in praise for BRO for the work they have done here," Defence Minister told ANI.

These 75 projects: 45 bridges, 27 roads, two Helipads and a Carbon Neutral Habitat- are spread across six States and two UTs. Twenty of these projects are in Jammu and Kashmir; 18 each in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh; 5 in Uttarakhand and 14 in other border states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensure the progress of far-flung areas to fulfil the security needs of the country, stressing that infrastructure development, along with the valour of the Armed Forces, was the main reason that helped India to effectively deal with the recent situation in the northern sector.

He termed the new 75 projects as a testament to that resolve and said that these bridges, roads and helipads will facilitate military and civil transport in far-flung areas of the western, northern and northeastern parts of the country, forming a part of the development chain.

He described connectivity with border areas as one of the focus areas of the government for the holistic development of the nation.

Singh said, "Lack of infrastructure development in J-K for decades post-independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT. These internal disturbances resulted in a significant decline in tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh also, as well as the entire nation. Now, due to the government's efforts, the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace and progress."(ANI)

