Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of BDL on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of BDL on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Defence Minister emphasises on indigenous development of Hypersonic missile technologies

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:07 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that there was a need to develop Hypersonic missile technologies in the country for the Indian Armed Forces.
"I am looking forward to new missile technology as you know that missile technology had grown rapidly. Several countries have even prepared air defence missile systems. It is necessary to develop Hypersonic missile technologies in the country for the defence capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces," he said.
The Defence Minister made the remarks during the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Bharat Dynamic Limited here.
India had tested a Technology Demonstrator Vehicle in June this year. Doubts were raised on the success of its test though the DRDO had stressed that the "missile was launched successfully."
Several nations in the world are said to be developing Hypersonic weapons.
India's Brahmos-II missile which is said to be under development will also be a Hypersonic weapon.
The Defence Minister while speaking at the ceremony also took a swipe at Pakistan for naming its missiles after "attackers."
"When it comes to missile technology, sometimes people want to see the country's aggression in missile technology's development. Our neighbour names their missiles after attackers-Babur, Ghori, Ghaznavi missiles. Such names are kept so that Pakistan can project aggression," he said.
"In India, defence forces are not maintained to attack other nations. Our defence forces work for peace and stability at regional, continental, global levels...Missiles here are named Prithvi, Akash, Agni, Nag, Trishul, BrahMos. They invoke balance, patience and destruction if needed," he added.
The Defence Minister said that the government wants to take India's defence exports to a respectable position in 2025.
"Modernisation of Armed Forces is our priority. We want to fulfill all the requirements of Armed Forces through indigenous means," he said.
"DRDO is working on Akash-1s, Akash-NG, Astra, NPATGM, QRSAM and several other missile systems. All these missiles are being developed indigenously. I can say that it is because of BDL that India has the capability to face all the challenges coming from land, air and water. DRDO has successfully completed the trial of NAG anti-tank missile. Now, these missiles are moving to the production stage," the Defence Minister said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:03 IST

UP: One sub-inspector dead, three constables injured while...

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): A sub-inspector died and three constables got injured while chasing goons on the highway in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:01 IST

UP: Mortal remains of Sepoy Rambir reach his native village Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Mortal remains of Sepoy Rambir who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian, reached his native village, Mathura on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:55 IST

'Indian Army ensures that only Pak military and terrorist are...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday said it ensures that only the Pakistani Army and terrorists are targeted during the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:51 IST

Andhra: Govt announces flood relief to 32 habitations in...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): The government of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday announced flood relief to 32 habitations in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:51 IST

Civil Aviation Ministry advises airlines to rein in surging...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday advised airlines to rein in the surging airfare, for pilgrims returning from the Amarnath Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:50 IST

AP, Telangana students leaving NIT Srinagar campus, returning home

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, have started leaving the campus at the direction of the college administration after the Jammu and Kashmir government advised Amarnath Yatris and to

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:39 IST

Centre is lying on J-K situation, says Cong leader Digvijaya Singh

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh on Saturday said that the Modi government is lying with regard to terrorism threat in Jammu and Kashmir and said the Centre is planning to take some big action.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:39 IST

Odisha govt sanctions creation of 2000 LTRMO post

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Odisha Government on Saturday sanctioned the creation of 2,000 new Leave Training Reserve Medical Officers (LTRMO) posts to fill up doctors vacancy in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:33 IST

Questioning EVMs is like student blaming pen for failing in...

Bhandara (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Taking a dig at opposition parties for questioning EVMs, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday linked them to a student blaming his pen for failing in an exam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:23 IST

'Lagawelu Jab Lipstick' singer booked for threatening, making...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Saturday registered a case against a famed Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh on a complaint moved by an actress.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:19 IST

Kerala Police records arrest of Sreeram Venkitaraman in...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Kerala Police on Saturday recorded the arrest of IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman in connection with the death of KM Basheer, Trivandrum bureau chief of Siraaj daily.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:18 IST

BJP's 'Abhyas Varg': With top leadership in audience, three BJP...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Three BJP lawmakers on Saturday narrated their success stories in the two-days 'Abhyas Varga' training programme conducted by the party for all the parliamentarians.

Read More
iocl