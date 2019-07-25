Defence Minister launches dashboard to monitor defence production activities

New Delhi (India), Jul 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today launched a dashboard of Department of Defence Production to help in effective monitoring of various initiatives and schemes of the department.

Secretary (Defence Production) Ajay Kumar explained the features and the main objectives of the Dashboard.

He informed that through this initiative, the Ministry will be able to keep track of the major components of Defence Production, including defence exports, defence offsets, Intellectual Property Rights and Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti.

He also gave a detailed account of the subjects on which the Dashboard will have capsulated information in a user-friendly interface that includes defence projects under 'Make in India', startups in the defence sector, investments in defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and artificial intelligence projects in defence.

The dashboard is also available for the general public at www.ddpdashboard.gov.in.

Some of the data on the dashboard is available for restricted viewing under access control. (ANI)

