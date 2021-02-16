Defence Minister launches e-Chhawani portal for 20 lakh citizens in Cantonment areas

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Terming 'ease of living' as the mantra of government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched e-Chhawani portal that aims to offer services to more than 20 lakh citizens living in 62 Cantonment Boards across the country.

"Residents of Cantonment areas can register their complaints regarding civic issues and resolve them while sitting at home. Our government is committed to refine the system and improve the Ease of Living for people through a multi-tenancy central platform," Singh said.

The 'e-Chhawani' portal will provide online municipal services to more than 20 lakh citizens across 62 Cantonment Boards through a multi-tenancy central platform.



"With this portal, municipal services will be easily provided to the people. They can get their documents like trade licence, sewerage connectivity applications can be made through the portal," said Singh while stressing that it is a step towards smart governance to provide citizen-centric services to residents of Cantonment areas across the country.

"We request the people associated with consumer boards to take the portal's feedback on regular periods. The government is making changes to make the system citizen-friendly, " he added.

"In the trade and economy sectors, India has become a country of expectations for the world," Singh added.

He expressed gratitude towards everyone associated with the 'e-Chhawani' app.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was also present at the event. (ANI)

