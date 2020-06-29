Defence Minister launches new portal for according security clearances to organisations for projects in areas nearby defence installations, RSSE activities in Indian waters, EEZs

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched a new portal for according security clearances to various organisations for projects in areas nearby defence installations and also for RSSE activities in Indian Territorial Waters and EEZs, said the Office of Defence Minister.

The newly developed Ministry of Defence portal will facilitate the applicants in submitting their proposals online for seeking MoD Security Clearance.

The online system will establish an effective, speedy and transparent mechanism to process these proposals, said the Office of Defence Minister. (ANI)

