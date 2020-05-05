Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulates NCC for its work in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the contribution of 17 Directorates of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the country's fight against COVID-19 via video conference.

"The NCC cadets played a significant role in assisting the civilian administration by performing various tasks. I congratulate them for their positive role and contribution," said the minister in a tweet.

On Monday, the Defence Minister had also held a meeting on the expansion of NCC with senior officials of the Ministry.

"Several options were discussed to achieve the objective of promotion of NCC in border and coastal areas," read a tweet by Singh. (ANI)

