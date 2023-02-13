Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Nepalese counterpart Hari Prasad Uprety

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held a discussion with the Defence Minister of Nepal, Hari Prasad Uprety on the sidelines of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet said that the country looks forward to continuing cooperation to deepen the close partnership.

"Wonderful interaction with the Defence Minister of Nepal, Shri Hari Prasad Uprety on the sidelines of #AeroIndiaShow in Bengaluru. We look forward to continued cooperation to further deepen our close partnership and shared interests," Tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Earlier today the prime minister inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 - at Air Force Station in Yelahanka here.

A commemorative stamp was also released by the Prime Minister on the occasion.

The five-day event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.



It will display indigenous equipment/technologies and forge partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision for a secure and prosperous future.

In his address, the Defence Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guiding India on the political and economic map of the world and made special mention of his unwavering commitment towards the industrial and economic growth of the country. He described Aero India as an expression of that resolve.

Rajnath Singh asserted that India has become a promising manufacturing destination due to its business-friendly environment and cost-competitiveness.

"India has become the fifth largest economy in the world due to the vision and determination of our Prime Minister. It is well on course to become the third-largest economy in the next 4-5 years. India's G-20 presidency this year is also a reflection of India's growing stature on the international platforms," he said.

The Defence Minister also shed light on the growth story of the Indian defence sector, saying that it has come a long way in the last few years and is marching ahead on the path of empowering the nation with full zeal and dedication.

He termed Aero India as one of the pillars which have strengthened the defence sector and given it a new identity.

Rajnath Singh welcomed the Defence Ministers, Service Chiefs, CEOs, officials and delegates from many countries participating in this 14th edition of Aero India. He appreciated the fact that over 800 exhibitors from India and abroad will present and showcase their products and technologies during the five-day event.

He termed the huge participation as a testimony to the new confidence of the domestic and global business community in India's emerging business potential. He called upon the participants to become a part of India's journey towards becoming a defence manufacturing hub. (ANI)

