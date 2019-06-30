Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Eastern Naval Command on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes stock of Indian Navy's operational readiness

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:37 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took stock of the operational readiness of the Indian Navy on his two-day maiden visit to Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Sunday.
"The Defence Minister addressed the naval personnel and Defence Civilians and lauded the patriotic fervour of every sailor serving in the Indian Navy in maintaining a constant vigil against the maritime threat and safeguarding our Nation's maritime interests," said an official statement.
"He also highlighted the Indian Navy's significant role in implementing India's Act East Policy," it said.
Singh was briefed about the operational readiness of the Command, Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I and other aspects of maritime and coastal security. He also went on a guided tour of the ship and submarine, where he interacted with the crew members.
"The Defence Minister visited Indian Navy's indigenously conceived design and constructed frontline stealth frigate INS Shivalik and Indian Naval Submarine Sindhukirti," said the statement.
"On his arrival, Singh was received by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) and Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC. He was also presented a 'Guard of Honour'," it added.
He met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and senior government officials on Saturday and reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects and proposals of the Indian Navy in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:55 IST

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:50 IST

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:34 IST

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:30 IST

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:21 IST

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:21 IST

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:21 IST

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:57 IST

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:57 IST

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:47 IST

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:47 IST

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:42 IST

