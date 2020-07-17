Defence Minister witnesses para dropping, scoping weapons at Leh's Stakna

Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Indian Army T-90 tanks and BMP infantry combat vehicles carried out the exercise at Stakna, Leh in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday.

The Defence Minister witnessed para dropping and scoping weapons here. He also inspected a Pika machine gun.

Troops of Armed Forces carried out para dropping exercise here in presence of the Defence Minister and Army officials.

Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. He will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC).

While Pakistan constantly violates ceasefire from across the LoC, China has continued to intrude into Indian territory in Ladakh region in recent past, escalating tensions between India and its eastern neighbour.

On June 15, twenty Indian soldiers laid out their lives during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations. Chinese soldiers subsequently started moving back following dialogues between two countries through the military level and diplomatic level. (ANI)