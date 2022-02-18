Defence Ministry appoints IG Homesh Sharma in Coast Guard's western seaboard

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Defence Ministry has appointed Inspector General Homesh Kumar Sharma as the new Deputy Director General (Technical) at the Indian Coast Guard's Western Seaboard headquarters in Mumbai.

Sharma has been in charge of various sea and aviation installations of the Indian Coast Guard in his nearly 35 years of service.



Hailing from Aligarh, Sharma has done tenures along the coastline in Andaman and Nicobar, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

He pursued engineering from the Aligarh Muslim University and was awarded the President's Medal for meritorious service in 2019.

Sharma was earlier posted in Delhi in Coast Guard headquarters and was responsible for various modernisation projects of the force. (ANI)

