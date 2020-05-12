Defence Ministry approves reimbursement of amount paid by service personnel on transfer

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Defence Ministry has approved the demand of service personnel for reimbursement of the amount paid by them on transfer or posting to a new station, necessitating a change of residence if they temporarily stay in government guest houses or transit accommodation.

As per the Defence Ministry's letter to the Chief of the Army Staff, the reimbursement is subject to certain conditions which include:

The official has applied for the accommodation of his entitlement but has not been allotted single accommodation and residential accommodation by the government.

The concerned guest house should be located at the place of posting of the official.

The official must have stayed in state Bhawans/guest houses/departmental guest houses run by the Central Government/State government/autonomous organisation, etc., and submit rent receipt in support of payment of rent.

Reimbursement of transit accommodation guest room accommodation charges shall be admissible up to a maximum period of six months. (ANI)

