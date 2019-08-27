Defence Ministry clears proposal for repair and construction work in 130 Army schools

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): In a significant development, the Defence Ministry has approved Army's proposal to allow construction and repair of 130 Army schools across the country.

The construction and repair work on 130 of the 137 Army-run schools has been stuck since 2015-16.

"Defence Ministry has approved the Army's proposal to allow construction and repair of 130 Army schools all over the country, from works budget. This allows Army to re-prioritise works which it can do within existing limits," Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said here.

The work was stuck due to an issue over the regularisation of the defence land on which the schools have been built.

Out of the 137 schools run by the Army, 130 are built on defence land and remaining on private or leased land.

Due to the issue of regularisation of defence land on which 130 schools have been built, it was decided that by the time it gets clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security, the Army took clearance for repair and construction work in the existing schools. (ANI)