Defence Ministry committed to help Army achieve advantages in all areas: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence is committed to facilitate the Army in their forward movement on road to reforms and help them in achieving advantages in all areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

"The Indian Army has been successful in addressing several challenges to the security and sovereignty of this country since Independence. Be it the problem of terrorism, insurgency or any external attack, the Army has played a significant role in neutralising those threats," Singh said addressing the Army Commanders' Conference here.

Singh, in a series of tweets, said that he was extremely proud of the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army in the current security environment and said that the government will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the arms of the armed forces.

"The Ministry of Defence is committed to facilitate the Army in their forward movement on road to reforms and help them in achieving advantages in all areas. We will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the arms of our Armed forces," he added.

Speaking about the threats at the western border, Singh said that our neighbour is a habitual offender, sources said.



The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations in the Indian Army, is being held in New Delhi from October 26 to 29, 2020.

The event is generally attended by senior officers of the Army including the VCOAS, all Army Commanders, Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ and other senior officers.

On the first day, deliberations were held on matters related to Human Resource Management and the conference was addressed by the CDS and all the three Service Chiefs (COAS, CNS and CAS).

The last day of the conference will include an update by the Director-General of Border Roads (DGBR) on the various infrastructure development projects being undertaken by the BRO and allied formations. Automation initiatives to optimise utilisation of manpower at various levels of the Army will also be discussed.

The conference will close with the presentation of the Sports Trophy and Flight Safety Trophy, followed by the closing address by the COAS. (ANI)

