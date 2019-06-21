Defence Ministry initiates shortlisting of domestic firms for Rs 45,000 crore submarine project

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): In a major step under 'Make in India' initiative, the Defence Ministry on Thursday initiated the process for shortlisting domestic partners in the Rs 45, 000 crore project to build six submarines for the Navy in collaboration with foreign vendors.

"As a major initiative towards 'Make in India,' the government has issued the Expression of Interest(s) for the shortlisting of potential Indian Strategic Partners (SPs) for the construction of six conventional submarines for P-75(I) Project of the Indian Navy on June 20. The project cost is about Rs 45,000 Crore," Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said.

This is the second project being undertaken under the latest Strategic Partnership (SP) Model, with the first being the procurement of 111 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUHs).

"This would provide a major boost to the indigenous design and construction capability of submarines in India, in addition to bringing in the latest submarine design and technologies as part of the project," he said.

The submarine acquisition case was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council on January 31 this year.

"The EoI for shortlisting of OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) will be issued in two weeks," the Defence Ministry said.

The strategic partners in collaboration with OEMs have been mandated to set up dedicated manufacturing lines for these submarines in India and make India the global hub for submarine design and production.

All six submarines under this project will be built in India by the selected Indian Strategic Partner in collaboration with the selected OEM.

In addition, the Indian Navy would have the option to manufacture six more submarines under the project. (ANI)

