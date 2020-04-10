Defence Ministry permits rejuvenation work on Bengaluru's Bellandur lake

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Defence Ministry on Friday permitted the crucial rejuvenation work on the Bellandur lake in Bengaluru.

"To rejuvenate Bellandur Lake, Bengaluru, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has accorded approval for various works involving Defence land," said Defence Spokesperson (PRO), Bengaluru.

The rejuvenation works include laying a 1,500-metre pipeline through Ibulur firing range to lift secondary treated sewage water from Challaghatta STP near Bellandur Lake to tanks in Anekal taluk and laying 1,700 m pipeline through Ibulur Firing Range for carrying sewage from Koramangla DR Market and Wilson Garden area to Challaghatta STP.



The Defence Ministry said that it has no objection regarding the construction of diversion channel along the lake and its desilting and de-weeding. (ANI)

