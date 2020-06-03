Defence Ministry places indent for supply of 156 combat vehicles worth Rs 1,094 cr

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): In a major boost to the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative, the Defence Ministry on Tuesday placed an indent on Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) for the supply of 156 BMP 2/2k Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs) with upgraded features for use of the Indian Army.

Under this indent, the ICVs will be manufactured by Ordnance Factory in Telangana's Medak at an approximate cost of Rs 1,094 crore, according to an official statement.

The BMP-2/2K ICVs are going to be powered by 285 horsepower engines and are lower in weight which will make them highly mobile to meet all tactical requirements of mobility in the battlefield.

These ICVs will be able to reach a speed of 65 kilometres per hour (kmph) with easy steering ability in cross country terrain. They will have amphibious capabilities to travel at 7 kmph in water. These are designed to overcome slope of up to 35 degrees and have lethal firepower capability, the statement said.

With the induction of these ICVs, planned to be completed by 2023, the existing deficiency in the mechanised infantry battalions will be mitigated and the combat capability of the Army will be further enhanced, it further said. (ANI)

