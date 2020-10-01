Defence Ministry signs contract for supply of multi-mode hand grenades to Army

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Defence Ministry on Thursday signed a contract with a Nagpur-based company for supplying 10,00,000 multi-mode hand grenades to the Indian Army at an approximate cost of Rs 409 crore. The grenades will replace the hand grenade design of World War-II vintage which is in use with the Indian Army.

The contract was signed by the Acquisition Wing of Defence Ministry.



"Providing further boost to the 'Make in India' initiative of Government of India in the Defence Sector, Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence (MoD) today signed a contract with M/s Economic Explosive Ltd (EEL), (Solar Group) Nagpur for the supply of 10,00,000 multi-mode hand grenades to the Indian Army at an approximate cost of Rs. 409 crores. These grenades will be replacing the hand grenade design of World War-II vintage, in use with the Indian Army," a Defence Ministry release said.

It said the multi-mode hand grenade has been designed by DRDO/Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratories (TBRL) and is being produced by EEL Nagpur.

"The grenades have a distinctive design, in that, they can be used in both offensive and defensive modes," the release said.

The ministry said it was a flagship project showcasing public-private partnership under the aegis of Government of India (DRDO & MoD) enabling self-reliance in "cutting-edge ammunition technologies and accomplishes 100 per cent indigenous content". (ANI)

